Karius terminates Besiktas deal & publishes reasons on Instagram

Posted by
Karius terminates Besiktas deal & publishes reasons on Instagram

Loris Karius has terminated his contract with Besiktas – which was set to run until the summer – as the Turks have not been paying him.

The German posted a message on Instagram thanking the fans for their support, which you can see in the tweet from James Pearce below – which also states Liverpool have known about this for a while and will try to move him elsewhere when the window opens.

There’ll be some fans who want Karius back as Alisson’s backup, but considering his form over the past two years, we’d prefer Adrian – even despite the Spaniard’s miserable performances before the season was curtailed.

We want Karius to find a permanent club in which he can settle and remind everyone of his ability – which was last consistently seen at Augsburg – which convinced Liverpool to take the plunge back in 2016.

For various reasons, it hasn’t worked out, but thankfully from a Liverpool perspective, we now have the best goalkeeper on the planet between our sticks.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top