Karius terminates Besiktas deal & publishes reasons on Instagram

Loris Karius has terminated his contract with Besiktas – which was set to run until the summer – as the Turks have not been paying him.

The German posted a message on Instagram thanking the fans for their support, which you can see in the tweet from James Pearce below – which also states Liverpool have known about this for a while and will try to move him elsewhere when the window opens.

Loris Karius has terminated his contract with Besiktas. The end of his two-year loan in Turkey. #LFC have known for months they would need to find another club for him this summer. pic.twitter.com/Ay06ssGgAj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 4, 2020

There’ll be some fans who want Karius back as Alisson’s backup, but considering his form over the past two years, we’d prefer Adrian – even despite the Spaniard’s miserable performances before the season was curtailed.

We want Karius to find a permanent club in which he can settle and remind everyone of his ability – which was last consistently seen at Augsburg – which convinced Liverpool to take the plunge back in 2016.

For various reasons, it hasn’t worked out, but thankfully from a Liverpool perspective, we now have the best goalkeeper on the planet between our sticks.