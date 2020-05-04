‘Klopp strongly wants Timo,’ says trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano

Timo Werner is a player Jurgen Klopp very much wants at Anfield, says Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German striker recently claimed he wouldn’t join Bayern Munich, who were said to be a primary rival for the player’s signature – but doubt still surrounds whether the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic will stop us from signing a player for big money…

Timo Werner to Sport Bild: "A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern". [@cfbayern] Liverpool always working to get him, Klopp strongly wants Timo – but also other clubs have started contacts with his agents. 🔴 #LFC #Leipzig #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2020

Other clubs will naturally be interested in a striker with 27 goals this season – but we think Werner will be a Liverpool player if we properly go in for him…

Our main concern right now of course is finishing the 2019/20 campaign and securing the Premier League trophy, which will have been without the need of a top notch backup.

So for this reason, it wouldn’t be a travesty if we missed out on a striker. But the teams trailing us this term will do big things in the transfer window and it’s important we don’t stand still – especially after bringing in nobody last summer either.