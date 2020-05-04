Mo Salah’s agent comes with fire after nonsense Sky Sports report

We couldn’t quite believe it over the weekend when we saw an article from Sky Sports – a supposedly trusted institution – publishing an article about whether Liverpool should ‘Keep or Sell’ Mo Salah.

The Egyptian himself laughed at it on Instagram – but his agent dropped a number of facts to emphasise how stupid it really was.

Here’s a few of them, below – which you should read from the bottom up!

The main premise of the Sky Sports article is about the age of the front-three and how at some stage, they’ll need replacing – but Salah is the youngest and not even 28 yet!

For that reason, he’s still got at least three years left of his absolute prime.

Salah thankfully knows Liverpool fans in the vast, vast majority don’t share the stupid opinion that he should be offloaded.

With the Egyptian on the right-wing, Liverpool are set to win trophy after trophy and enjoy a Golden period of dominance. He’s not going anywhere.