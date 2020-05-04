Neville says he’ll pin a ‘little asterisk badge’ on his suit next season to mock Liverpool’s tainted title

Gary Neville is someone who actually speaks a lot of sense on Sky Sports in the most part – but let’s not forget who he is and who he represents deep down!

The Manc has claimed he plans to mock Liverpool for winning a title during the coronavirus pandemic – by wearing an asterisk on his suit in the studio next year.

It was said in a jokey tone, in fairness, and if any side deserves mocking – it’s maybe not the one who are 25 points clear at the top but the one managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in fifth place despite more spending than anyone bar manchester City over the past five years.

“I think it would be ridiculous not to give Liverpool the league,” Neville said, cited in the Echo.

“However, when you get to the bottom of the league, I think it would be equally ridiculous to relegate teams when it’s so close.

“We’ve seen that leagues have been awarded in other countries and in certain countries they’ve just null and voided it.

“I don’t think null and void will be an option with what’s happening at the Premier League level.

“I think it’s less painful seeing them win it this way, without crowds in stadiums, without me being there.

“I think I’d have my little asterisk t-shirt printed, or a little asterisk badge for the season on Sky next season, just for a bit of fun.”

Winning the title behind closed doors is not going to be the same as it would have been in front of a packed Anfield – or at Goodison or the Etihad…

But there’s no point in worrying about it. It’s out of our control. The main thing is that this season will reach a conclusion and that we’ll be champions.

Neville can wear a badge all he likes. It’ll be a reminder every week of the phenomenal campaign enjoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s exceptional reds.