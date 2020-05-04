The Six PL clubs against Project Restart are no surprise whatsoever

There are six Premier League clubs who are against the idea of continuing this season – and it shouldn’t be a surprise to hear they occupy the bottom six places in the table.

The Mirror claim that Norwich, Brighton, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa have raised concerns over the safety of the plans – so we imagine their league positions and they fact they don’t want to be relegated is complete coincidence.

When Premier League clubs vote on matters though, you need 14 ‘yeses’ to post a motion – so at the moment – there are 14 that want the campaign concluded.

Project Restart is based around an early June return, at neutral venues all over the country – which is another point that has caused controversy and debate.

As Liverpool fans, we’re obviously desperate to see the team clinch the title – which should occur not long after we’re back up and running.

It won’t be the same behind closed doors, obviously – but right now – we’ll take it.