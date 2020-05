Mo Salah has uploaded a video to his Instagram account which shows him rapping in an advert for Exxon Mobile.

If anyone can translate for us, we’d love to know the lyrics!

Liverpool’s Egyptian King is more comfortable on the football pitch, but does a pretty good impression of a rapper – staring deadpan at the camera – with his hood up.

Salah is the biggest sports star in the whole of Egypt, so regularly appears in big marketing campaigns – but this is our favourite so far.