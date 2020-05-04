(Video) True Geordie speaks pure sense on season restart

True Geordie has gone viral among Liverpool fans for a speech he’s given on the season’s restart.

The YouTuber and podcast star has explained to his millions of subscribers that there is no point cancelling this season in the hope of saving the next one – that hasn’t started yet – when there is no guarantee a second wave won’t affect 2021/22 as well – meaning we’d have to cancel two campaigns instead of one!

He’s spot on. If we have to adapt the rules of next season – at least every club will know what they are going in. The idea of ‘cancelling’ or even worse ‘voiding’ this term is still being used as a weapon for those it’d benefit.