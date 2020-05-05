Bundesliga is officially back in 10 days, Reds – giving Premier League precedent to return

The German government has given the Bundesliga the green light to return to action on May 15, the Daily Mail report.

Angela Merkel is currently easing the lockdown and social restrictions, and thanks to large testing, football has been deemed safe to return – although there will be no crowds at the stadiums.

Firstly, from our perspective, it will nice to get a football fix and to watch some games that aren’t repeats, but it also could set a precedent for the return of the Premier League in England.

As a country, our government has dealt with COVID-19 far worse, but the powers that be are keen on football returning, unlike in France and Holland. Harry Hotspur has outlined why testing has enabled Bundesliga football to come back before ours.

It’ll be interesting to see how it works in Germany, as there may be bizarre restrictions placed on players like not celebrating with each other, despite the fact the game is still full contact.

That worries us slightly. If football comes back, it needs to be the same sport on the field or the integrity of it is even further compromised.