How YouTube will show Premier League games on football’s return

When football returns, all 92 games set to be played in the Premier League could be available free to watch on Sky Sports and BT Sport’s YouTube channels, according to The Times.

But the broadcasters are very much against the idea no teams will be relegated, which is obviously being peddled by those at the bottom in an attempt to get away with their poor seasons – using the outbreak of coronavirus to their advantage.

A source told the newspaper: “The idea is that all the games would be available somewhere to watch as they are behind closed doors and YouTube is the obvious platform to show some games for free.

“Amazon would have the ability to get some games as they are a live broadcast licence holder as well.

“Both Sky and BT will be very unhappy if it is decided to scrap relegation. There are always some great relegation battles at this point in the season, which are brilliant entertainment.