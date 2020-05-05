Liverpool request more time to complete Timo Werner transfer – Guardian

Liverpool have told Timo Werner’s representatives that they still want to sign him – but have said they’ll need more time due to the coronavirus and that a deal isn’t imminent…

This is according to respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in the Guardian, who says that as a result, the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan or Liverpool’s Premier League rivals could swoop.

Werner’s £52.7m release-clause is still valid over the summer, but Liverpool want to see the ‘impact’ COVID-19 has on the transfer window before committing that much money to one player – one who would likely start life on the bench – too.

Fans will find this frustrating – especially considering we didn’t bring in anybody last summer and have signed only signed Takumi Minamino for small money in the meantime.

But how can you question the transfer work of a club who has spent under £100m-net since Jurgen Klopp arrived and are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table?

Werner would be a very exciting addition, but we have to trust Michael Edwards and the club’s decision.