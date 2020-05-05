Liverpool want Brazilian striker Talles Magno says South American media

Liverpool are keen on wonderkid striker Talles Magno, suggests Brazilian news outlet Bolavip,

The forward plies his trade for Vasco da Gama and has multiple goals for Brazil U17s, as well as making 22 appearances at first-team level already.

He’s 17-years-old and 6ft.1′, but Benfica, a club more adept at bringing Brazilians to Europe than we are, have already offered £1m for his services – which is a decent offer to a club in serious financial problems right now.

If Magno were to arrive on Merseyside, he’d initially be part of the U18 and U23 setups – and he’d need to prove his level there in order for him to step up and become a first-team option for Jurgen Klopp.

We know nothing about Magno as a player, but from YouTube clips can work out he’s powerful for his age with quick feet and a preference for his right-foot.

He’s an agile player, actually, and someone who clearly has both skill and physical traits – something required of top Premier Leagues now as a necessity.