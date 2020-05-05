‘No problem’ for Klopp that he’s never managed Messi/Ronaldo

Jurgen Klopp played with a straight bat when questioned by beIN Sports about managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

“Look I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that’s what I don’t want to do. I love them all and there’s a few more players out there,” he said.

“They are all exceptional players. The players they are now because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff and I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them.”

In fairness, Klopp has a number of players at Liverpool right now who are the best in the planet in their respective positions.

No goalkeeper beats Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing a different sport to every other right-back; Andy Robertson us up there with the best left-backs; Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back by a mile – and that’s before we’ve even mentioned the likes of Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Liverpool’s Player of the Year elect Jordan Henderson!

Messi and Ronaldo are obviously out of the picture, but Mbappe might be someone who becomes a possibility in years to come – although this is purely speculation based on the fact we’re very good and so is he.

In truth, we like the players at Klopp’s disposal currently, and think we’re going to win plenty with them following his instructions in the next few years when football gets back on its feet.