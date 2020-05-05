(Video) Carragher calls out hypocrisy of six Premier League clubs and is ‘disappointed’ in them

Jamie Carragher often speaks a lot of sense, and this is another excellent example of it.

The former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit has claimed the teams towards the bottom ‘have lost their argument’ about voiding the season for ethical reasons – when they claimed they’d be happy to finish 2019/20 providing relegation was taken off the table…

He’s spot on. It’s no surprise that the six clubs trying to get this season cancelled are the ones in the bottom six places. It has nothing to do with ‘safety’ – it has to do with them trying to use the coronavirus to their advantage and avoid relegation.

It’s rubbish and they should be receiving far more criticism than they are. Carra agrees: