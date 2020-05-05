(Video) Talles Magno’s best bits: Brazilian striker on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Vasco da Gama striker Talles Magno, who is a first-team regular in Brazil despite being just 17-years-old by Balavip.

We’d never heard of the starlet, so like all good fans do, decided to learn everything about him via YouTube and Wikipedia!

The best video we found is embedded below, and shows a rangy wing-forward with an ability to beat a man either from a standing start or with speed and athleticism.

We love how he has both physical and technical traits, as well as the manner in which he pops up on both flanks.

Clearly a real talent, but it might be best for him to move to a club in Portugal and learn his trade before heading to Merseyside.