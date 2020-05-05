‘We will see…’ Klopp discusses future transfers for Mbappe & Sancho

Right now, in 2020, it seems like there’s practically zero chance of Liverpool breaking the bank for one of Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho this summer.

When you consider the club has put the €60m deal for Timo Werner on hold [Guardian] due to the coronavirus, we can’t see them agreeing to pay double that for Sancho or far more than that for Mbappe.

However, it’s clear Jurgen Klopp rates both incredibly highly – and name-dropped the pair in a recent interview – suggesting that while his focus is his current superstars – ‘we will see’ if one might arrive in the future.

“Mbappe has the biggest future. We can speak about Jadon Sancho as well, so they’re all coming up,” he told beIN Sports when asked about the best players in the world and his chances of them playing for him one day.

“Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others.

“When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players.

“If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

Mbappe is obviously the dream transfer for every club on the planet, and if he were to ever leave PSG, we’d have to fight the likes of Real Madrid and everyone else in between for his signature.

The finances involved for a potential deal, considering he’s already cost PSG £160m-odd a few years back when he was half the player he is now – are jaw-dropping and could well take us out of the running.

Sancho is more likely, but we’ve heard Manchester United are frontrunners for his signature and if he chooses to head to Old Trafford this summer, he’ll be forever a rival.