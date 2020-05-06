Coutinho could make bizarre PL return while Firmino’s mate Griezmann on the move as well…

The football world is a standstill but the transfer rumour mill keeps churning…

Coutinho, who is not wanted by loan club Bayern Munich, is still likely to be offloaded in the summer (whenever the window opens) and according to talkSPORT, is a target for Newcastle United should Mauricio Pochettino get the job.

Barca, who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus, are also expected to offload a number of first-teamers, with the Mail stating Antoine Griezmann is the highest profile player up for sale.

The France World Cup winner is a good friend of Roberto Firmino, Liverpool striker, and the pair FaceTimed each other during our Champions League parade last year!

He’s a brilliant player, but at 29, doesn’t fit the kind of player Liverpool need to bolster our frontline long-term. After all, the idea is to get a potential star in who can eventually replace Firmino (28), Sadio Mane (28) and Mo Salah (27) – not someone like Griezmann who has arguably past his peak.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see whether Newcastle become serious immediate players in the transfer market should their proposed Saudi takeover go through.