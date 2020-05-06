Erling Haaland’s former coach wants him to join Liverpool

Liverpool would be an ideal future destination for Erling Haaland, according to his coach at Byrne, for whom he played 16 matches back in Norway four years ago.

Alf Ingve Berntsen, who picked the striker at first-team level when he was just 15-years-old, has rather selfish reasons for his comments though, because he’s a big Red!

He told 90Min : “I’m a fan of Liverpool, so of course I would like to see him play for them.

“English football is by far the most popular in Norway.

“And most young Norwegian footballers dream of playing in the Premier League, as did Erling’s father (former Leeds and Man City ace Alf Inge Haaland).

“I sincerely believe that he has the skills to play at such a club.”

Haaland was jaw-droppingly good for Borussia Dortmund before COVID-19 curtailed football – making a mockery of the meek price-tag they acquired him from Rb Salzburg for.

The 19-year-old smashed 12 goals in 11 appearances and is now rightly regarded as one of the most exciting strikers to come through the ranks in decades.

He actually played against Liverpool twice in 2019/20, scoring once – but Virgil van Dijk had his number in Austria when Jurgen Klopp’s side needed a result to progress.

We’d love him at Anfield one day, but think he’ll stay in Germany for a few seasons and develop at Dortmund before moving to either England or Spain.