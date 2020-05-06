“Liverpool’s transfer plans are now largely focusing on the next generation of talent, with a budget deficit likely over the next 12-18 months in the fallout from the global pandemic, and they have looked at several other targets, including 17-year-old Brazilian striker Talles Magno,” he writes.

Magno is a wing-forward with enormous potential. At 6ft.1′, he’s rangy for someone who plays in that position – but has superb technical skills and an ability to beat defenders from either a standing start or with pure speed. You can see Magno’s best bits, here.

We like the idea of the club filling the U23s with potentially world-class stars. We already have Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door, while there are similarly big hopes for Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Maddock says Belgian youngster Aster Vranckx is also on the horizon following the manner in which he burst onto the scene just after Christmas.

 