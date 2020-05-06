Liverpool were yesterday linked to Talles Magno of Vasco da Gama by Brazilian news outlets, which we covered here – but today – Dave Maddock of the Mirror has supported their claims.
According the the journalist, LFC are scouring the planet for elite young talent, who can come in and integrate slowly into the first-team – considering the current first-XI is more or less untouchable!
“Liverpool’s transfer plans are now largely focusing on the next generation of talent, with a budget deficit likely over the next 12-18 months in the fallout from the global pandemic, and they have looked at several other targets, including 17-year-old Brazilian striker Talles Magno,” he writes.
Magno is a wing-forward with enormous potential. At 6ft.1′, he’s rangy for someone who plays in that position – but has superb technical skills and an ability to beat defenders from either a standing start or with pure speed. You can see Magno’s best bits, here.
We like the idea of the club filling the U23s with potentially world-class stars. We already have Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door, while there are similarly big hopes for Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever.
Maddock says Belgian youngster Aster Vranckx is also on the horizon following the manner in which he burst onto the scene just after Christmas.
