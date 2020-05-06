Kylian Mbappe wants clause in PSG contract that could ease potential Liverpool switch

Kylian Mbappe is happy to sign a new deal with PSG, providing a clause is included that enables him to join a European giant, claims Spanish outlet AS.

The article states Real Madrid as the prominent club in the Frenchman’s thoughts, but that any other behemoth could theoretically also activate a transfer – including Liverpool – who have been regularly linked to the striker – such as here in Le 10 Sport.

There’s no chance of Liverpool moving for Mbappe this year – and in truth – we can’t see the club doing any kind of huge transfer deal until the coronavirus pandemic ends and football’s finances are less ambiguous.

Mbappe is the kind of player who could eventually come in and bolster our frontline, but right now, Mo Salah is 27, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino 28 – so they clearly have a few more years left at the very top.

We’d regard Timo Werner as a far more affordable and likely option for 2020 or 2021.