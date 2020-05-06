Manchester City set to be significantly weakened after ‘agreement’ reached on transfer

Whenever Liverpool face Manchester City, we think Leroy Sane is the player who we actually fear most.

The Germany winger has been out of action for the season after picking up an injury in the Community Shield win v Liverpool – and Pep Guardiola’s side have missed him plenty.

But it looks like Sane will never be an option for City again, with BILD honcho Christian Falk confirming on Twitter that City and Bayern Munich have reached a financial agreement and that all that is left to be sorted is the contract.

Our Story: as soon as @FCBayern and @ManCity find an agreement, Sané will sign a five-year contract in Munich. Club and Player have reached an agreement @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 6, 2020

In all likelihood, City will replace Sane with another world-class player – although there’s a possibility their recent Champions League ban due to their cheating of FFP will convince them to calm their spending.

From a Liverpool perspective, the thought of City, the only side remotely close to us on a football level right now in the top flight, losing a number of top players is one that could theoretically increase the gap.

In reality though, we should just focus on ourselves and continue doing the work we’re doing. After all, it earned us a 25 point lead in the Premier League before the season was curtailed.