‘Still very, very keen…’ Pearce suggests LFC’s marquee transfer still on cards

Some reports over the weekend suggested Liverpool’s pursuit of Timo Werner was essentially over due to the club deciding to backdown as a result of the financial implications of the coronavirus.

In fairness, this was in fitting with the cautious approach FSG have always had in the transfer market, but James Pearce has suggested he’s heard different – specifically regarding the club’s pursuit of Timo Werner.

‘I’ve read in some places that Liverpool definitely won’t be signing him. My information is that that’s not the case, that Liverpool are still very very keen or Timo Werner,’ he told an Athletic podcast.

Most Reds will be delighted by this news – as it’s coming up to two years since a big name player arrived via a transfer.

In the meantime, we’ve secured Adrian on a free, Harvey Elliott when he was 16-years-old and Takumi Minamino from Rb Salzburg – but there hasn’t been a signing to really get the fans talking since Alisson.

That hasn’t been a problem of course, as in that time we’ve won a Champions League and will secure the Premier League when this term resumes – but it’s probably important to at least bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options before next season – as we’re pretty sure our rivals will strengthen.