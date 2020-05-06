(Video) Aster Vranckx best bits: Liverpool target has Wijnaldum tendencies

Liverpool were today linked with 17-year-old Belgian prodigy Aster Vranckx by Dave Maddock in the Mirror.

This season for KV Mechelen, after breaking into the team after Christmas, the powerful midfielder made nine appearances and would likely have remained in the side in the league wasn’t curtailed by COVID-19.

Stylistically, he reminds us of Gini Wijnaldum. Technically very astute in tight situations with a brilliant ability to shield the ball with his body from pressing opponents.

Below, you can see some of his highlights from Belgium youth teams, where he’s a class above.

A potentially exciting deal, this one: