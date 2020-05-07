Gerrard sees Klopp every day during lockdown & it gives him a massive ‘lift’

“Jürgen is going to be the fittest manager out there when football comes back. He runs past my house at the same time every single day and he runs past going the other way, so he is definitely jogging for more than an hour. I also see him walking his dog and, with the guidelines, we can speak from a distance.

“The majority of managers are feeling the same. We want to get back to doing what we do, but we appreciate the situation the world is in and the need to be patient. But to see Jürgen gives me a lift. To bump into him at this time is always a positive for me.”

Gerrrard was enjoying a promising season with his Rangers side before the season was suspended, although the wheels came off their title charge in the final few weeks, sadly for him.

Klopp on the other hand is enjoying watching his Reds romp to the title – and is desperate for football to return so Liverpool can clinch our first title in 30 years.

One day, Gerrard might take the Anfield helm, and perhaps directly after Klopp leaves – but that’s a very long time away and not something we need to think about right now.

He needs to achieve things north of the border and hone his trade – and if the time is right – it could happen in 2024, on the expiration of Klopp’s deal – providing the German doesn’t fancy staying longer!