Thierry Henry wanted Liverpool to go Invincible and explains why, unlike many ex-Arsenal team-mates

Can you remember after the Watford game this season, when multiple former Arsenal players from their Invincible season celebrated?

It was weird. Even Cameroonian right-back Lauren came out of the woodwork!

Thierry Henry though has explained why he disagrees with his former team-mates and actually wanted Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to go the season unbeaten, for purely footballing reasons.

“All I want to say, is Liverpool… wow. They lost at Watford, I thought they were going to go all the way, unbeaten, I think it would have been good for the game,” he told Sky Sports, cited by the Mirror.

“Why I think is because they way they would have done it, the way they are playing. They’re playing football the right way, passion, commitment, organisation, desire, working hard.

“Their football is contagious so I think when you are like that, you want them to be successful. I’m not having a go at people who think about defending first, but my view of the game is exactly how Liverpool plays or Barcelona plays.

“A different way but going forward, in your face, being great, taking the ball, going forward but putting pressure and that’s why I wanted them to do it because it would have been good for the game.”

He’s spot on. Henry is the greatest player in Premier League history, so we think his words should be treated with respect!

Liverpool do play terrific football, but also have a world-class defence and an ability to switch on and off in order to conserve energy and score goals at the right moments.

It has been that knack which has allowed us to be so overwhelmingly dominant domestically.

It’s a shame Liverpool lost a game in the Premier League, but if Arsenal’s Invincibles had been in the same competition, they’d be 15 points or so behind us – so there shouldn’t really be a comparison!