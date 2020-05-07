(Video) Barca’s dressing room reaction as Coutinho & Suarez to fail to comprehend Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, one year on

We can imagine Barcelona’s players were over the moon to be on camera in the dressing room following their 4-0 loss to Liverpool, one year ago today!

On the anniversary of the greatest night in Anfield’s history, we’re remembering some of the symbolism that surrounded the match.

Coutinho had left us to win things with Barca. Luis Suarez had done the same a few years previously and celebrated like a mad man in the face of Andy Robertson when Barca won 3-0 in the first-leg. He also dived and cheated throughout the entirety of the Anfield clash – making our 4-0 win all the more satisfying.

Barca’s dressing room reaction says it all. Shellshocked.