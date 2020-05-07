(Video) Mourinho’s glorious studio explanation of Liverpool’s win v Barca, on anniversary of the 4-0 thumping

We’ll be covering some great pieces from that glorious Anfield night today, as it’s the anniversary of Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona – arguably the greatest 90 minutes in the stadium’s history.

You can check out Shakira’s emotional reaction to her husband’s loss, here – but Jose Mourinho’s is eloquent and a must-watch in comparison.

The Portuguese speaks far more sense when he’s out of a job than when he’s in one and demonstrates that here.

He describes Barca’s defending for Divock Origi’s winner as schoolboy and evidence they don’t have the mentality for football.

He goes on to talk about how the Kop, when it is in that voice, has the ability to almost suck balls into the net. We got three in the second-half and the rest is history.

I get goosebumps just hearing about it!