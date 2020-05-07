(Video) Shakira’s breakdown when Wijnaldum scored v Barca, one year on

It is one year ago to the day that Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 and confirmed our place in the Champions League Final, which we went on to win v Spurs.

So throughout this Thursday, we’ll share some of our favourite snippets of content from that glorious night.

This one below is a classic. Most of the reaction videos we enjoy from the evening are of Reds going ballistic, but this one shows the other side of football and the other side of the emotion from the game.

Pop superstar Shakira, married to Gerard Pique, is at home watching the game with her sons on TV. One of them tells her not to worry, as at 2-0, Barca are still going through – but then Gini Winaldum nods in the equaliser and the Colombian shrieks in disbelief!

We only wish a video of her seeing Divock Origi’s winner surfaced!