(Video) When I’m Liverpool: The best 4 minute mashup from the best night in Anfield’s history

If you’ve never seen the When I’m Liverpool videos, you’re missing out big time!

The best one ever created was following our 4-0 victory over Barcelona, which fittingly, occurred exactly one year ago today.

Its creators are @WhemImElmo2 and @ThisIsMS2 on Twitter (the former actually earned himself a job with us out of it) and we consider it a work of genius!

WATCH ‘When I’m Liverpool: Barcelona edition’ HERE!

With no football on to watch right now, this four minute narrative of the first-leg and the manner in which Jurgen Klopp’s tricky Reds is the perfect antidote.