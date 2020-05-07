(Video) When Luis Suarez gloated in Robbo’s face and lived to really, really regret it

It’s the one year anniversary of Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona – and as a result – we’re sharing one of the most satisfying moments from the clash.

A week before the infamous Anfield night, Luis Suarez had scored (and celebrated like a mad-man) in the reverse leg, but it was the manner in which he shouted in Andy Robertson’s face after the third goal that most annoyed us.

You can see it in the video below:

On this day last year, Suarez laughed at Robertson when Messi scored the 3rd goal in the 1st leg. Little did he know what was about to come in the 2nd leg. 😉😂😂 pic.twitter.com/COwZGFoQyX — Samue (@SamueILFC) May 1, 2020

Our left-back was then injured by Suarez in the first-half of the second-leg, but made it back to speak about the clash with the Uruguayan on-field.

His face is an absolute joy to behold!