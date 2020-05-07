‘You see Pogba do this and Sky do an hour on it…’ Gini Wijnaldum loves video of him ruining Barca’s midfield

We still get a little giddy when one of our favourite Liverpool players interacts with us on Twitter!

Today, Gini Wijnaldum showed his appreciation for our tweet about his marvellous skill v Barcelona, one year ago today.

People remember the Dutchman’s performance that night for the manner in which he came off the bench and scored two brilliant goals – but his overall contribution in midfield was incredible.

This trick sent two Barca players the wrong way and got Anfield onto its feet – but it was hardly spoken about at the time.

We mentioned how if this was Paul Pogba, Sky Sports would dedicate an hour to it – and Gini clearly agreed!

