Henderson named BBC’s Player of the Year; 7 LFC players make Team of the Season

Liverpool almost had a clean sweep of the BBC’s footballing awards this year – with Jordan Henderson named Player of the Year, Trent Alexander-Arnold winning the Young Player of the Year award and seven players making their Team of the Season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is voted BBC Sport's Premier League Player of the Season. #LFC pic.twitter.com/fna9lrzdfs — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 7, 2020

It truly is an example of how dominant we’ve been this season, I think some forget how brilliant we’ve been because of the disruption caused by the virus outbreak,

The seven Reds named in the Team of the Year were Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

BBC Sport's Premier League Team of the Season – as voted for by you. pic.twitter.com/FHLTBGukvv — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 7, 2020

Off the pitch, Jurgen Klopp was named BBC’s Manager of the Year.

Henderson took 23% of the POTY vote, with Mane being closest behind him on 17%.

Bizarrely, Salah only got 2% of the votes, despite being on 16 Premier League goals so far this season – three behind top goal-scorer Jamie Vardy.

Trent won the YPOTY award by a landslide, collecting 47% of the vote with Marcus Rashford on 10% being the closest to nick it.

Klopp won his award in a similar fashion too, collecting 55% of the vote with Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder trailing in second place with 25%.

Liverpool were even involved in the ‘moment of the season’ as our defeat to Watford was singled out for that one – one we’d actually like to forget, to be honest!