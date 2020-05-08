“I can’t pick Trent!” – Robbo jokes with Crouchy about fantasy football, among other things

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson sat down with Peter Crouch to talk about a plethora of things, including the Scot’s fondness for a bit of fantasy football.

The defender told the former England striker that while he does select himself, he doesn’t pick team mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We’re not sure if he’s just joking, but Crouchy adds that he’d have loved to been given the chance to play with the pair.

The duo talk about a few more things, including some anecdotes about James Milner, and some quick-fire questions such as ‘Messi v. Ronaldo;.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):