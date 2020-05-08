(Images) Liverpool release gorgeous new blackout kit

Liverpool have released a stunning new blackout shirt, to commemorate the 2005 Champions League triumph in Instanbul.

The special edition shirt is part of the club’s retro collection – so it does cost less than the replicas for the ongoing season.

Blackout shirts have risen in popularity over the last few years, with the Reds having already released several.

Non-league side Northwich 1874, also from the North West region, have recently hopped on the trend, and their offering is just as gorgeous.

Liverpool’s shirt to commemorate Istanbul is simply the design of the Reebok kit from that season, but awash with black and an extra crest in the centre of the shirt.

Take a look at images below: