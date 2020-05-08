(Video) Journo shares clip of Carra losing his mind after Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

BeIN Sports journalist Ibrahim Khadra has re-shared a video he took of the press box at Anfield, when Liverpool knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League last season.

In his original tweet, the reporter said that it was a ‘fair result’, Anfield doesn’t know what ‘impossible’ is, and ‘the best team’ went through to the final.

Khadra was well placed to get footage of club legend Jamie Carragher losing his mind – jumping around and celebrating at the sound of the final whistle.

It’s nice to see the players we watched celebrating in the same way we do!

Take a look at the video below: