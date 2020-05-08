(Video) Klopp & Lijnders watch in awe as Wijnaldum completes LFC’s comeback v. Barca

Liverpool coaches Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have sat down to watch the famous comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League one year on from that night at Anfield.

The duo were at a loss for words when Gini Wijnaldum’s header found the back of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s net, with the pair simply watching in awe.

Moments before Xherdan Shaqiri whipped in the decisive cross, Pep tells Klopp that they should just allow the footage to speak for itself – and the duo just sit there with the picture of joy painted on their faces.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):