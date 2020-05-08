(Video) LFC stars offer retrospective thoughts on Barca’s annihilation in the UCL

Just over a year ago, Liverpool demolished Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League – and while that alone wouldn’t be talked about 12 months later, the way in which we did was legendary.

The Reds were down 3-0 from the first leg at the Camp Nou, but were able to turn it around at Anfield by beating the Catalan giants 4-3 on aggregate.

How we did it exactly is still a question to this day, but some Liverpool stars have offered their thoughts on the two-legged affair in a new LFC TV video.

Take a watch of it below: