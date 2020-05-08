(Video) LFC stars offer retrospective thoughts on Barca’s annihilation in the UCL

Just over a year ago, Liverpool demolished Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League – and while that alone wouldn’t be talked about 12 months later, the way in which we did was legendary.
The Reds were down 3-0 from the first leg at the Camp Nou, but were able to turn it around at Anfield by beating the Catalan giants 4-3 on aggregate.
How we did it exactly is still a question to this day, but some Liverpool stars have offered their thoughts on the two-legged affair in a new LFC TV video.
Take a watch of it below:
Back from the brink against Barcelona…
On the anniversary of that incredible comeback, hear the players' account of a night that will never be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gOLanCG41h
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 7, 2020
