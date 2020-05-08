(Video) Liverpool release new kit for FIFA 20 players

Liverpool and EA have taken the step to give a little gift to supporters during isolation by awarding FIFA 20 players – with the Reds set as their favourite team – a gorgeous retro kit.

The club made the announcement on Twitter, with floods of fans surely booting up the gaming consoles and PCs straight away (I admit, I was one of them)!

The kit in question is the iconic 1989-91 Adidas offering, with the unique design featuring white flecks to break up the usual solid red shirt.

Honestly, whether you’re into gaming or not, this is a nice touch and will mean something to those who spend a chunks of their time on FIFA 20.

Take a watch of the video below (via EA):