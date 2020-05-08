(Video) Liverpool release new kit for FIFA 20 players

Liverpool and EA have taken the step to give a little gift to supporters during isolation by awarding FIFA 20 players – with the Reds set as their favourite team – a gorgeous retro kit.
The club made the announcement on Twitter, with floods of fans surely booting up the gaming consoles and PCs straight away (I admit, I was one of them)!
The kit in question is the iconic 1989-91 Adidas offering, with the unique design featuring white flecks to break up the usual solid red shirt.
Honestly, whether you’re into gaming or not, this is a nice touch and will mean something to those who spend a chunks of their time on FIFA 20.
Take a watch of the video below (via EA):
Our retro 1989-91 home kit is now available to all our fans in @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA20 😎
🔴 #ThrowbackThursday ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HZ21FX29cc
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 7, 2020
