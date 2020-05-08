(Video) Milner & Robbo chat about sitcoms in hilarious GOAT List lockdown special

Liverpool duo James Milner and Andy Robertson are the stars of Liverpool FC’s ‘GOAT List’ series – and they’ve spoiled us with a special lockdown instalment.

This episode revolves around UK sitcoms as the lads discuss what some of their favourite shows are and decide which are the greatest of all time.

I’m actually shocked Still Game went out so early in the discussion – the sitcom, which takes place in a fictional town of Scotland, is hilarious and should have been in the chat for much longer!

Take a watch of the video below: