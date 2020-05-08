(Video) Noise inside Anfield after Wijnaldum goal v. Barca is deafening

Liverpool annihilated Barcelona in the Champions League last year, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to take the tie through a 4-0 win at Anfield.

There are a lot of highlights from that game, with Fabinho and the rest of the squad getting emotional singing You’ll Never Walk Alone with the crowd being up there!

But my favourite moment from the game is when we finally became level with Barcelona – and Gini Wijnaldum found the back of the net with a boss header.

The noise inside Anfield was deafening – and in the clip below you can hear exactly that without pesky commentators talking over it!

Take a watch (via MAT4):