(Video) Salah’s staggering highlights from 2019/20 prove he’s one of the best

Mohamed Salah is having his third world-class season at Liverpool, and even though it has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, his highlights are breathtaking.

The Egyptian has scored 16 goals for the Reds in the Premier League alone this season – just three behind leader Jamie Vardy.

Below there is a highlights video of the winger’s best bits from the 2019/20 season (so far) and we just had to share it. In it, you’ll see Salah’s wonderful passes, dribbles, goals and trickery.

He is truly one of the best players of his generation.

Take a watch of the video below: