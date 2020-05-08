(Videos) K League kick-off season & shows us what football looks like during a pandemic

South Korea’s K League kicked off their season today as Jeonbuk Motors beat Suwon Bluwings 1-0, in what doubles up as a chance for the rest of the world to see what football looks like during the coronavirus pandemic.
There were no fans in the stadium, club officials were wearing face masks, and there was a hint of artificial fan sounds throughout the game.
The first major European league to get underway will be the German Bundesliga – which will start on May 16 with Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke, and it’s believed the Premier League will follow suit within the next month.
⚽ Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Suwon Samsung
🏟 Jeonju World Cup Stadium
⏱ May 8th, 7PM KST
🦁 Another look at The Lion King, Lee Dong-gook's opening goal.
It's football…but not as we know it.
