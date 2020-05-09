Christian Benteke admits he regrets signing for Liverpool; feels he didn’t have enough time

Former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke has admitted that he regrets signing for Liverpool in 2015 as he feels he wasn’t given enough time to prove himself.

The big Belgian managed ten goals in 42 appearances for the Reds – a dramatic downturn from his record at Aston Villa where he bagged a goal every 179 minutes.

Benteke only spent one season at Anfield before being moved on to Crystal Palace. Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Birmingham Mail), the former Red said: “That was a regret. I don’t like that term but I wish I had more time to prove myself because I could have shown a better Benteke.”

He fared well in his first season away from Liverpool, netting 17 goals in all competitions but has since managed just five goals in three years.

There is no doubt of Benteke’s star quality, at least where his mid-20s are concerned, but he was edged out of the team by the incoming Mario Balotelli.

The Belgian will be best remembered by Liverpool fans for that unreal bicycle kick against Manchester United at Old Trafford – it’s just a shame we lost the game!

The Reds’ playing style was moving away from having a poacher in front of goal anyway, with Roberto Firmino thriving in the ‘false nine’ role and a certain Jurgen Klopp overhauling the stale tactics.