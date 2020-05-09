(Images) LFC x Nike shirts for 2021-22 has been leaked online

It’s been a hot minute since we had some new Nike leaks, but there is some new information floating around this weekend.

Footy Headlines have shared a few images in which some potential 2021/22 gear is depicted. The new leak doesn’t include any kits, but does show off some shirts that may make it into the club shops next summer.

These items of clothing could hint at possible kit colours for this season or next. There are two shirts with ‘YNWA’ on the front of them and a pair of training shorts in the leak,

Take a look at the images below: