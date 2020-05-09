Italy legend Baresi labels LFC star van Dijk a master of defending

Franco Baresi has revealed that he thinks very highly of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk – the Italy legend believes he’s proven he was worth his huge price tag.

The Reds finally got their man two years ago for a fee of £75million, a record-breaking transfer for a defender, and he’s gone from strength to strength at Anfield.

Baresi believes that van Dijk is a master of defending and his personality has something to do with his ability. “Virgil van Dijk’s year was amazing, a player who impressed me”, Baresi told Italian outlet MilanNews.it (via InsideFutbol).

“At Liverpool he made a difference due to his mastery, his personality. They spent a lot [to sign him], but I think the Reds did good business.”

The Dutch skipper was already a quality player at Southampton – his ability was evident during his time at Celtic too – but he’s helped transform the Liverpool back-line in a way we couldn’t have foreseen.

With a big hand from goalkeeper Alisson, van Dijk has helped turn the Reds into challengers again by hardening our defence – an area we had been weak in since Daniel Agger’s departure.

With a sturdy spine, Liverpool were able to claim the Champions League title, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the last 12 months – the first English club to complete the ‘international treble’.