LFC to offer Mane a contract which would see him retire with the Reds – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to offer Sadio Mane a contract which would see him end his career at Anfield. The club are said to be aware of interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per Football Insider.

The Senegalese superstar’s current deal ends in the summer of 2023 – when he would be 31 – but the Reds are interested in keeping him at the club until he’s ready to hang up his boots.

Real Madrid were said to be interested in our No.10 last summer, before they splurged out on Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, but it seems their desire to lure Mane to the Spanish capital remains.

The same FI report claims Zinedine Zidane is a long-time admirer of the Liverpool star, but a new deal agreed by player and club would end the Frenchman’s hopes of getting his man.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown question marks over the financial situations of even the biggest clubs in the world, with the Reds’ deal for Timo Werner under the threat of collapse.

But it’s believed that Mane’s star quality will force Liverpool to stump up the cash in any scenario to make sure one of the best players we’ve seen in the Premier League era stays with us.