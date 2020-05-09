Robertson reveals he was partying with Dalglish until 6am after LFC’s CL triumph in Madrid

This weekend was supposed to be when Liverpool players and fans would celebrate winning the Premier League title, ending a 30-yer drought.

But instead so many of us are stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic, as we eagerly await the return of football in England and across Europe.

With the majority of us staying at home, there has been a high demand for certain types of media, such as clubs’ Zoom meetings and especially podcasts.

One pod that has received a lot of attention of late is ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’ – hosted by the former Reds striker – and the latest guest is Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international should have already added a Premier League medal to his growing collection of major honours, but like the rest of us he’s patiently waiting.

Robbo helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season, and revealed to Crouchy that he was partying until the wee hours of the morning after beating Spurs in Madrid.

He mentioned that he remembers coming to with Adam Lallana, as Sir Kenny Dalglish was being carted off by his wife. “All of a sudden the lights came on and it was 6am,” he told Crouch.

“I was talking to Kenny Dalglish, he was getting ushered away by his wife because they had a flight to catch. Me and Adam Lallana stayed up because our wake-up call was half eight so it was pointless going to sleep.

“We had our friends and families there – it was an amazing night. It was a very different feeling to the year before!

“We never had a party in Kiev, just flew straight back and I never got the silver medal out of the drawer until the day after winning in Madrid. That was the first time I looked at it.

“It wasn’t until the Monday night, after the parade, that everything came out. I was really emotional, texting all the players, texting all the staff.”

I don’t know about you, but the idea of a drunk Robbo and King Kenny slurring their words as their accents get thicker is hilarious – it’s just a shame we don’t have a video of it!

But it’s these moments that will make an eventual biography on the left-back’s career all the more interesting to read.