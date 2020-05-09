(Video) Bernd Leno says Alisson is clearly the best goalkeeper in the Premier League

Bernd Leno was the latest Premier League player to take part in Soccer AM’s series in which they sit down and talk about FIFA 20 with the real-life stars.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was asked who the best stopper in the country is – and, for him, it’s clear – Liverpool superstar Alisson is the “most complete” in the league.

The big German comes across very friendly in the video, and someone who would speak his mind without any bias – it’s refreshing, and you do love to see it.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

