(Video) Hilarious compilation of Klopp’s interviews goes viral on Reddit

Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp has an interesting approach to interviews – this can go one of two ways, he’ll either crack a joke or have a go at someone.

More often than not, as the Reds are usually the winning side, the German is in good spirits.

Reddit user ‘ASTRA03‘ has put together a compilation of some of the boss’ highlights during these interviews and it’s brilliant.

Our personal favourite moment is when Klopp says he knows Bayern Munich had just lost a game and unreservedly laughs – one we’re certain Dortmund fans also enjoyed!

Take a watch of the video below (with footage from BT Sport):

Some of klopps best interviews with BT sports from LiverpoolFC

