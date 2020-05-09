(Video) Milner shares clip of Robertson doing the Inbetweeners dance

James Milner has thrown together a little video of Andy Robertson dancing like the lads from the Inbetweeners movie.

The footage was taken from the latest episode of GOAT Lists and features Robbo acting out one of his favourite scenes from one of his famous UK sitcom series.

MORE: (Video) Milner & Robbo chat about sitcoms in hilarious GOAT List lockdown special

The video shared by Milner also features footage of Simon Bird doing the dance next to the Scot, set to the tune of ‘We No Speak Americano’ by Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP.

Take a watch of the video below: