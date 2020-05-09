(Video) Robertson says he wants to retire at Liverpool in his mid-thirties

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has said that his “ideal” situation is to retire with the Reds, but admits a move to Celtic one day can’t be ruled out.

The Scotland captain also said that he wants to remain at the level to play for the Reds until his mid-30s, by saying he wants to be like James Milner.

One thing is for sure, if Robbo stays with us until he’s 34 (Milner’s age) then he’ll be an absolute club legend and will more than likely add to his list of honours.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):